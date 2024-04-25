Almost €700,000 in funding for Kerry Airport

Kerry Airport has been allocated almost €700,000 in government funding.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers, today announced over €5.6 million in supports for Ireland’s regional airports.

The funding, under the Regional Airports Programme, will be used for safety and security, while also supporting projects with a sustainability focus.

Kerry Airport is to receive €681,000, with Knock Ireland West in line for €3.6 million, and Donegal to receive over €1.2 million.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers, says the funding will help Kerry Airport with works to runway facilities, new security equipment, and electric vehicle upgrades.

He added that Ireland has established good connectivity with the UK, Europe and America thanks to regional airports, including Kerry.

Other projects approved at the Farranfore Airport under the funding include taxiway markings, baggage equipment and transport.

CEO of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern, says the airport is working towards the transition to a greener operation which is being supported through capital funding from the Department of Transport

The funding has been welcomed by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley.