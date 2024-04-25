Advertisement
News

Almost €700,000 in funding for Kerry Airport

Apr 25, 2024 17:43 By radiokerrynews
Almost €700,000 in funding for Kerry Airport
Kerry Airport Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

Kerry Airport has been allocated almost €700,000 in government funding.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers, today announced over €5.6 million in supports for Ireland’s regional airports.

The funding, under the Regional Airports Programme, will be used for safety and security, while also supporting projects with a sustainability focus.

Advertisement

Kerry Airport is to receive €681,000, with Knock Ireland West in line for €3.6 million, and Donegal to receive over €1.2 million.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers, says the funding will help Kerry Airport with works to runway facilities, new security equipment, and electric vehicle upgrades.

He added that Ireland has established good connectivity with the UK, Europe and America thanks to regional airports, including Kerry.

Advertisement

Other projects approved at the Farranfore Airport under the funding include taxiway markings, baggage equipment and transport.

CEO of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern, says the airport is working towards the transition to a greener operation which is being supported through capital funding from the Department of Transport

The funding has been welcomed by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry poet says children have massive interest when taught different kinds of poetry
Advertisement
MEP Billy Kelleher calls on Irish government to use new "flexibilities" in the CAP
European candidate accuses Fine Gael of singing from food "processors’ hymnbook"
Advertisement

Recommended

Charlie Hurley Passes Away Age 87
Jason Foley Set To Be Fit For Final
Kerry poet says children have massive interest when taught different kinds of poetry
New candidate declares for Killarney Local Electoral Area elections
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus