Celtic go 6 clear

Celtic have opened up a six point gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 3-nil victory over Hearts.

Franny Kiernan reports

They've now played a game more than Rangers - who host Kilmarnock tomorrow.

Advertisement

Livingston have been relegated after a heavy 4-1 defeat to Motherwell, but Ross County boosted their hopes of staying up by beating Hibs 2-1.

Aberdeen, whose interim head coach Peter Leven's recovering from "emergency" surgery, claimed a 1-nil win against St Johnstone.

St Mirren got past Dundee 3-1.