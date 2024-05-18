Advertisement
Sport

Crucial Fixtures In Leinster Hurling Title Race

May 18, 2024 12:54 By radiokerrysport
Crucial Fixtures In Leinster Hurling Title Race
This evening’s Leinster Hurling Championship game at Parnell Park is a potential dress rehearsal for the final.

Dublin face Kilkenny from 6.

Galway need a win over Antrim at Corrigan Park to keep alive their own final ambitions.

