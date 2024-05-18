Advertisement
Kerry International Film Festival appoints programming director

May 18, 2024 13:38 By radiokerrynews
Kerry International Film Festival appoints programming director
Kerry International Film Festival has appointed its programming director for KIFF 2024.

Film programmer and illustrator, Amy-Louise O'Callaghan will curate a special programme to celebrate the festival's milestone 25th edition.

The festival will take place from the 17th to the 20th October, in a variety of Killarney venues.

On her appointment, Amy Louise said 'Coming from North Cork, access to arts and culture in rural areas has always been very important to me. Local film festivals like KIFF offer the opportunity to experience a huge variety of cultures and experiences, and everyone of all ages should feel welcome to come in and enjoy what’s on offer.'

As part of KIFF's commitment to reach as many people as possible, KIFF also hosts county-wide film events throughout the year, including presenting a selection films in Dingle as part of Feile Na Bealtaine.

KIFF will also host a collaboration with Cruinniú na nÓg in Killarney on 15th June.

