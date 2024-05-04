Advertisement
Sport

Wexford beat Galway in Leinster Hurling Championship

May 4, 2024 17:55 By radiokerrysport
Wexford got a big win over Galway in the Leinster Hurling Championship this evening.

Rory O'Connor's goal helped the Yellowbellies to a 1-28 to 23 point win over the Tribesmen.

