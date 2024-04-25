Advertisement
Ard-Fheis na nÓg wraps up in Kerry

Apr 25, 2024 18:03 By radiokerrynews
A three-day gathering of Irish-speaking secondary school students has wrapped up for this year.

Over 150 pupils, from 19 different Gaelcholáistí and Gaeltacht Schools met in Corca Dhuibhne for Ard-Fheis na nÓg 2024.

Senior cycle students from Kerry, Donegal, Galway and numerous other counties spent three days in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh to discuss the challenges facing young Irish language speakers.

The Ard-Fheis, which is held in a different Gaeltacht area each year, also organises presentations, workshops, talks and social events.

Conradh na Gaeilge has organised Ard-Fheis na nÓg annually since 2019 alongside Irish language and Gaeltacht groups around the country.

It thanked Tobar Dhuibhne, Comharchumann Forbartha Chorca Dhuibhne and Coláistí Chorca Dhuibhne for their co-operation and welcome to Baile an Fheirtéaraigh. It also thanked Údarás na Gaeltachta, Comhairle Contae Chiarraí, Ealaín na Gaeltachta, and the Department of the Gaeltacht for their support.

