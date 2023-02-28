Education Minister expected to scrap plan for Leaving Cert exams at end of fifth year

Plans for students to sit their Leaving Cert English and Irish Paper One at the end of fifth year are being delayed.

It's one of a number of planned reforms of the Leaving Cert cycle, aimed at easing exam pressure in sixth year.

However, teacher, student and subject unions all opposed the move, claiming it would particularly disadvantage those who skipped transition year.

It's reported the move will now not go ahead as planned in 2024, with Education Minister Norma Foley to tell Cabinet this morning that current senior cycle students have already experienced significant disruption due to the the pandemic.