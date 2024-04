The Kerry ladies footballers take on Cork this Saturday in North Kerry.

The Kingdom will host the rebelettess in Round 2 of the Munster LGFA championship in Brosna from 2pm.

After a disappointing league campaign which saw Cork win just once, they started their Munster championship with a hard fought win over Waterford 1-9 to 0-8.

Cork manager Shane Ronayne is looking forward to taking on Kerry this Saturday…