Munster honours for Kerry

Kerry are Munster Senior football champions for 2024.

The Kingdom won the final against Clare in Ennis by 23 points to 1-13.

A 3rd minute Sean O'Shea point opened the scoring. Kerry should have goaled after 7 minutes. Clare were opened up but Joe O'Connor was denied by Banner netminder Stephen Ryan, who smothered his shot. Clare levelled in the 9th minute but another Sean O'Shea free restored the Kingdom lead. After Tony Brosnan doubled that advantage Clare quickly halved the deficit; making it 0-3 to 0-2 after 13 minutes. A well worked Clare move resulted in an 18th minute equaliser from Gavin Murray. Points from the Clifford brothers, firstly Paudie and then David, put Kerry 2 clear by the 21 minute mark. Further points by Paudie Clifford and Sean O'Shea had the Kingdom 4 clear after 22 minutes; 0-7 to 0-3. At the half hour mark Kerry led by three at 9 points to 6. When Sean O'Shea pointed for the 5th time it was 0-10 to 0-6 after 31 minutes. At the break Kerry led by 11 points to 7.

Clare were so close to a goal upon the resumption. Midfielder Brian McNamara marched through after gaining possession from the throw in and only a smart save from Shane Murphy kept the Kingdom goal intact. After Clare put over Kerry scored 4 of the next 5 points to open up a 15 to 9 lead within the first 7 minutes of the half. Those Kingdom scores came from David Clifford 2, Tony Brosnan and Tom O'Sullivan. Jason Foley was next on target for Kerry to make it 16 to 9. Kerry were still 7 up after 55 minutes at 18 points to 11. 7 minutes from time Ikem Ugweru netted for Clare, making the most of an advantage after being fouled to find his way through a group of players and shoot home. That made it a 5 point game at 0-20 to 1-12. Kerry though were never in danger, hitting the bar in added on time, as they notched up a 7 point victory.