Ras Tailteann stage 4 review

Stage Result

PL No. Name Time

1 71 Martin, Tom

UK: Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli

3h07'52"

2 42 Perrett, Will

UK: Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling

@02"

3 67 Brown, Jim

UK: Ribble Rebellion

@18"

4 85 Buller, John

Ireland: Spellman Dublin Port CT

@ s/t

5 24 Wang, Kuicheng

China: Team Bodywrap

@ s/t

6 72 Shoreman, Tim

UK: Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli

@ s/t

7 5 Doogan, Odhran

Ireland: Team Ireland

@ s/t

8 90 Murphy, JB

Ireland: Cycling Leinster

@ s/t

9 126 O'Loughlin, Patrick

Kerry: Killarney CC

@ s/t

10 41 Kimber, George

UK: Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling

@ s/t

County Rider Overall

Pl # Name Team Time

1 96 Cigala, Matteo car 13h45m57s

2 101 Feeley, Daire all

3 126 O'Loughlin, Patrick kry @1m33s

Points Competition

PL No. Name TM Pts

1 5 Doogan, Odhran irl 33

2 72 Shoreman, Tim whl 29

3 85 Buller, John sdp 28

General Classification

PL No. Name Time

1 61 Jackson, Dom

UK: Foran CT

13h45'25"

2 7 Mc Dunphy, Conn

USA: Skyline-Cadence

= s/t

3 4 O'Brien, Liam

Ireland: Team Ireland

= s/t

4 36 Peden, George

UK: Team PB Performance

@ 15"

5 42 Perrett, Will

UK: Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling

@ 16"

6 52 McDermott, Daniel

UK: Ride Revolution Coaching

@ 17"

7 72 Shoreman, Tim

UK: Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli

@ 32"

8 1 Corkery, Dillon

Ireland: Team Ireland

= s/t

9 96 Cigala, Matteo

Carlow: Dan Morrissey Primor by

Pissei

= s/t

10 24 Wang, Kuicheng

China: Team Bodywrap

= s/t

Young Rider Overall

Pl # Name Team Time

1 4 O'Brien, Liam irl 13h45m25s

2 26 Scanlon Warren, Ewan esp @32s

3 87 O'Connor, Ronan lei @32s

Mountains Competition

PL No. Name TM Pts

1 2 Harvey, Dean irl 45

2 1 Corkery, Dillon irl 43

3 78 McGoldrick, Conor ric 36

