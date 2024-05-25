Ras Tailteann stage 4 review

Stage Result
PL No. Name Time
1 71 Martin, Tom
UK: Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli
3h07'52"
2 42 Perrett, Will
UK: Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling
@02"
3 67 Brown, Jim
UK: Ribble Rebellion
@18"
4 85 Buller, John
Ireland: Spellman Dublin Port CT
@ s/t
5 24 Wang, Kuicheng
China: Team Bodywrap
@ s/t
6 72 Shoreman, Tim
UK: Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli
@ s/t
7 5 Doogan, Odhran
Ireland: Team Ireland
@ s/t
8 90 Murphy, JB
Ireland: Cycling Leinster
@ s/t
9 126 O'Loughlin, Patrick
Kerry: Killarney CC
@ s/t
10 41 Kimber, George
UK: Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling
@ s/t
County Rider Overall
Pl # Name Team Time
1 96 Cigala, Matteo car 13h45m57s
2 101 Feeley, Daire all
3 126 O'Loughlin, Patrick kry @1m33s
Points Competition
PL No. Name TM Pts
1 5 Doogan, Odhran irl 33
2 72 Shoreman, Tim whl 29
3 85 Buller, John sdp 28
General Classification
PL No. Name Time
1 61 Jackson, Dom
UK: Foran CT
13h45'25"
2 7 Mc Dunphy, Conn
USA: Skyline-Cadence
= s/t
3 4 O'Brien, Liam
Ireland: Team Ireland
= s/t
4 36 Peden, George
UK: Team PB Performance
@ 15"
5 42 Perrett, Will
UK: Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling
@ 16"
6 52 McDermott, Daniel
UK: Ride Revolution Coaching
@ 17"
7 72 Shoreman, Tim
UK: Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli
@ 32"
8 1 Corkery, Dillon
Ireland: Team Ireland
= s/t
9 96 Cigala, Matteo
Carlow: Dan Morrissey Primor by
Pissei
= s/t
10 24 Wang, Kuicheng
China: Team Bodywrap
= s/t
Young Rider Overall
Pl # Name Team Time
1 4 O'Brien, Liam irl 13h45m25s
2 26 Scanlon Warren, Ewan esp @32s
3 87 O'Connor, Ronan lei @32s
Mountains Competition
PL No. Name TM Pts
1 2 Harvey, Dean irl 45
2 1 Corkery, Dillon irl 43
3 78 McGoldrick, Conor ric 36
Ras Tailteann stage 4 reviewMay 25, 2024 16:25 By radiokerrynews
Stage Result
