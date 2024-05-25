Advertisement
Sport

Ras Tailteann stage 4 review

May 25, 2024 16:25 By radiokerrynews
Ras Tailteann stage 4 review
PRESS RELEASE…NO REPRODUCTION FEE…. Rás Tailteann 2024. Stage 3 Horse and Jockey - Kildare 25/5/2024 Tom Martin of the UK Wheelbase team wins todays stage Pic : Lorraine O’Sullivan
Share this article

Stage Result
PL No. Name Time
1 71 Martin, Tom
UK: Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli
3h07'52"
2 42 Perrett, Will
UK: Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling
@02"
3 67 Brown, Jim
UK: Ribble Rebellion
@18"
4 85 Buller, John
Ireland: Spellman Dublin Port CT
@ s/t
5 24 Wang, Kuicheng
China: Team Bodywrap
@ s/t
6 72 Shoreman, Tim
UK: Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli
@ s/t
7 5 Doogan, Odhran
Ireland: Team Ireland
@ s/t
8 90 Murphy, JB
Ireland: Cycling Leinster
@ s/t
9 126 O'Loughlin, Patrick
Kerry: Killarney CC
@ s/t
10 41 Kimber, George
UK: Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling
@ s/t
County Rider Overall
Pl # Name Team Time
1 96 Cigala, Matteo car 13h45m57s
2 101 Feeley, Daire all
3 126 O'Loughlin, Patrick kry @1m33s
Points Competition
PL No. Name TM Pts
1 5 Doogan, Odhran irl 33
2 72 Shoreman, Tim whl 29
3 85 Buller, John sdp 28
General Classification
PL No. Name Time
1 61 Jackson, Dom
UK: Foran CT
13h45'25"
2 7 Mc Dunphy, Conn
USA: Skyline-Cadence
= s/t
3 4 O'Brien, Liam
Ireland: Team Ireland
= s/t
4 36 Peden, George
UK: Team PB Performance
@ 15"
5 42 Perrett, Will
UK: Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling
@ 16"
6 52 McDermott, Daniel
UK: Ride Revolution Coaching
@ 17"
7 72 Shoreman, Tim
UK: Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli
@ 32"
8 1 Corkery, Dillon
Ireland: Team Ireland
= s/t
9 96 Cigala, Matteo
Carlow: Dan Morrissey Primor by
Pissei
= s/t
10 24 Wang, Kuicheng
China: Team Bodywrap
= s/t
Young Rider Overall
Pl # Name Team Time
1 4 O'Brien, Liam irl 13h45m25s
2 26 Scanlon Warren, Ewan esp @32s
3 87 O'Connor, Ronan lei @32s
Mountains Competition
PL No. Name TM Pts
1 2 Harvey, Dean irl 45
2 1 Corkery, Dillon irl 43
3 78 McGoldrick, Conor ric 36

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

United take FA Cup honours
Advertisement
Scottish Cup goes to Celtic
Favourite Rosallion wins 2,000 Guineas
Advertisement

Recommended

Favourite Rosallion wins 2,000 Guineas
CRONIN AND GALVIN TAKE VITAL VICTORY IN JIM CLARK RALLY
Molumphy steps down as Kerry manager
Inchycullane to Kilcummin road re-opens following crash
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus