Kingdom make it 3 out of 3

Kerry have won Group 4 of the All Ireland Senior Football Championship to go through to the 1/4 finals.

The Kingdom finished top on maximum points after victory against Louth in Portlaoise by 2-21 to 1-10.

Kerry raced into a 3 points to no score lead; Joe O'Connor, Sean O'Shea and Tony Brosnan all putting over. AS 7th minute Donal McKenny goal levelled proceedings before Brian O'Beaglaoich and David Clifford pointed the Kingdom ahead once more. back to back Louth points meant they were on terms again, 0-5 to 1-2 after 14 minutes. Brian O'Beaglaoich and David Clifford both pointed again as Kerry went 2 clear once more. After Louth halved the deficit back to back David Clifford points had Kerry in front by 0-9 to 1-3 at the 22 minute mark. At the half hour mark it was 10 points to 1-4. Paudie Clifford extended that gap to 4, then Paul Murphy made it a 5 point game. At half time it was 0-13 to 1-5.

In the early minutes of the second half Louth's Craig Lennon blazed wide when it was easier to net. Kerry had 4 of the opening 5 points of the period to lead by 17 points to 1-6 after 43 minutes.

After Louth pointed Diarmuid O'Connor goaled for the Kingdom to make it double scores at 1-17 to 1-7. That sparked a melee which resulted in multiple players being booked, including Kerry's Clifford brothers.

Tadhg Morley it was who added a second goal for the Kingdom in the 62nd minute, making it 2-19 to 1-10. Kerry strolled to a 14 point success.

Monaghan go through in third place after a 1-17 to 1-14 victory over Meath who end bottom of the group.

Armagh needed a last minute point to rescue a draw with Galway and send themselves into the quarter finals.

The 15 point to 1-12 draw means Galway will head to the preliminaries next weekend.

***

Laois are the last team to book themselves into the Tailteann Cup semi finals.

They got the better of Kildare by 2-11 to 12 points in Tullamore to take on Antrim in the last 4.

The other pairing will see Down and Sligo meet for a place in the decider.

Kildare boss Glenn Ryan announced his departure from the role following today's loss.