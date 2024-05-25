Advertisement
Sport

Molumphy steps down as Kerry manager

May 25, 2024 16:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Hurling Manager Stephen Molumphy. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Statement from Kerry GAA:

Kerry GAA would like to thank Stephen Molumphy for his amazing commitment and passion for Kerry hurling during his three-year tenure with us.

Stephen was a breath of fresh air, bringing new knowledge and ideas to the Kerry set-up. Although never getting hands on silverware, the Kerry hurlers under Stephen and his backroom team played fantastic hurling and contested a Joe McDonagh Final in 2022.

As a board, we want to express our gratitude to Stephen and his team for all that they have achieved in their time. We especially want to wish Stephen all the best in his military career in the future and of course, in all of his endeavours.

Finally, we wish Stephen, his wife Niamh, and their four children, who were all huge Kerry fans over the last number of years, every happiness.

Molumphy spoke with Mike O'Halloran

