Youth services in Kerry are being invited to apply for the 2024 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund.

This encourages non-profit community groups that empower young people to apply.

In 2023 Kerry Diocesan Youth Service and AK Inspired received a grant share of €10,000 each from the fund.

Advertisement

The closing date for applications in May 24th at 6pm.

Apply for funding at www.coca-cola.com/ie/en/social/tyf