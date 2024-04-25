Inspired urges more Kerry businesses to provide employment for service users

A Tralee-based not-for-profit organisation is encouraging more businesses in the area to provide employment for service users.

Inspired provides a day service for adults with mild to low moderate intellectual disabilities who have completed post-primary or secondary school.

Programme and career co-ordinator with Inspired, Stephanie Dinham praised the companies in Tralee who have provided employment for service users.

She says they’d love to see more businesses offer employment for Inspired service users:

Paddy Clancy is from Athea and he attends Inspired four days a week.

He also works in Applegreen in Listowel on Fridays.

Paddy says Inspired has offered him invaluable support and he’s seen the benefits of working as a result: