Advertisement
News

Inspired urges more Kerry businesses to provide employment for service users

Apr 25, 2024 13:46 By radiokerrynews
Inspired urges more Kerry businesses to provide employment for service users
Inspired Tralee. April 25th, 2024 Sitting Ciarán Sears. Back left to right: Paddy Clancy, Lydia Murphy, and Stephanie Dinham.
Share this article

A Tralee-based not-for-profit organisation is encouraging more businesses in the area to provide employment for service users.

Inspired provides a day service for adults with mild to low moderate intellectual disabilities who have completed post-primary or secondary school.

Programme and career co-ordinator with Inspired, Stephanie Dinham praised the companies in Tralee who have provided employment for service users.

Advertisement

She says they’d love to see more businesses offer employment for Inspired service users:

Paddy Clancy is from Athea and he attends Inspired four days a week.

Advertisement

He also works in Applegreen in Listowel on Fridays.

Paddy says Inspired has offered him invaluable support and he’s seen the benefits of working as a result:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Construction company says planning refusal for Tralee housing development delays project by at least another year
Advertisement
Kerry man killed in crash in North Cork named locally
Concerns some vets may feel pressured into not finding herds TB positive
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry man killed in crash in North Cork named locally
Concerns some vets may feel pressured into not finding herds TB positive
BOI to hold free fraud awareness events in Kerry
Construction company says planning refusal for Tralee housing development delays project by at least another year
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus