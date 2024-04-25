Advertisement
Charlie Hurley Passes Away Age 87

Apr 25, 2024 17:26 By radiokerrynews
Charlie Hurley Passes Away Age 87
Charlie Hurley - regarded as one of the greatest ever footballers to play for Ireland - has died aged 87.

 

The Cork-born centre half earned 40 caps playing for his country between 1957 and 1969, wearing the captain's armband 20 times.

Described as a Sunderland icon - he played for the Wearsiders for 12 years and was honoured as the club's player of the century in 1979.

 

His former club said that legacy at the club 'will forever endure' while FAI President Paul Cooke called him a 'legend'.

 

When he picked his all-time Ireland eleven - former international team-mate John Giles said Hurley was ahead of his time.

