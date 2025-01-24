Advertisement
News

Kerry tourism body welcomes industry being recognised with senior ministry

Jan 24, 2025 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Kerry tourism body welcomes industry being recognised with senior ministry
The Kerry Tourism Industry Federation says it’s encouraging that the Government has recognised the importance of tourism with a senior ministry.

Patrick O’Donoghue from the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation (KTIF) says they often felt that tourism was the “poor relation”, despite the county being so dependent on it.

Fine Gael TD Peter Burke has been appointed as Minister for Enterprise and Tourism.

Minister for Children, Disabilities and Equality Norma Foley says KTIF was one of the first groups to advocate for tourism being part of an economic ministry.

Patrick O’Donoghue says the tourism industry went through some difficult times last year, particularly with rising costs.

However, he feels that Minister Burke has a very good understanding of the industry and he says they look forward to welcoming him to Kerry soon:

