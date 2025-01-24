Advertisement
Norma Foley says she’s honoured to be appointed Minister for Children, Disability and Equality

Jan 24, 2025 08:14 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says she is honoured to have been appointed to serve as Minister for Children, Disability, and Equality in the new government.

Minister Foley was a first time TD in 2020 and was handed the Education portfolio; she remained as Minister of Education for the full term of the last government.

Norma Foley says it was the honour of her life to be the first woman from Kerry to be appointed to cabinet in the last government, and have the privilege of working in the Department of Education.

She says she is really pleased to have the opportunity to work with diligence and dedication in the Department of Children, Disability, and Equality.

Minister Foley says the need to improve the lives of people with disabilities is a priority and she is committed to providing a step change in the supports and services required by people with disabilities.

