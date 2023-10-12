Advertisement
Kerry to host major conference on aquatech industry

Oct 12, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry to host major conference on aquatech industry
Kerry is to host a major conference on Ireland's growing aquatech industry.

Aquatech is a piece of technology that allows for sustainable seafood farming.

Bord Iascaigh Mhara – or BIM – is to host an event, entitled, ‘Aquatech – Ireland’s Global Opportunity’ at the Brehon Hotel, Killarney, on October 19th.

The conference aims to position Ireland as the centre of excellence for aquatech – which is technology that enables sustainable seafood farming.

It’s being held in partnership with global aquaculture accelerator, Hatch, and supported by the European Maritime Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund.

There are currently 62 aquatech companies operating in Ireland, employing almost 900 people and with a combined turnover of €217 million.

The inaugural Aquatech Business of the Year award will also be announced at the conference.

You can register to attend the event here.

