Kerry teenager to speak at national conference on his experience of Long Covid

A Kerry teenager is to address a major conference in Dublin tomorrow for patients, families and carers affected by Long Covid.

Sixteen-year-old Conor Flaherty from Caheranne Village, Tralee was invited to speak by Long Covid expert Professor John Lambert.

Conor was finally diagnosed two years ago, after a long battle to find out what was causing his symptoms, which included chronic fatigue, irregular heartbeat and nausea.

He missed a significant amount of school during this period, and is still travelling to Cork on a weekly basis for special oxygen therapy.

While still recovering, he's become a youth advisor and volunteer with the organisation 'Long Covid Kids'.

Conor says he feels it's important to let people know that there IS a road to recovery from Long Covid: