People warned against complacency as two wards occupied by COVID patients in UHK

Jul 26, 2023 17:47 By radiokerrynews
People warned against complacency as two wards occupied by COVID patients in UHK
People are being urged not to be complacent as two wards are occupied by patients with COVID-19 in University Hospital Kerry.

Farranfore-based GP, Dr Eamonn Shanahan says there’s less capacity for patients in UHK due to the spike in COVID cases.

On Monday evening, visitor restrictions were put in place at the Tralee-based hospital following a spike in COVID-19 admissions along with a high level of presentations to the emergency department.

Dr Eamonn Shanahan is urging people to do an antigen test if they’ve any symptoms of the virus to prevent spreading it to more vulnerable people:

 

