Relatives can avail of video calls and email service during UHK visiting restrictions

Relatives of patients at University Hospital Kerry can avail of alternative ways to keep in touch with their loved ones while visiting restrictions are in place.

Visiting restrictions came into place at UHK yesterday evening, following a spike in COVID-19 admissions along with a high level of presentations to the emergecny department.

All visitors must now wear face masks and follow hand hygiene rules.

Just one visit per patient per day is allowed on general wards, with times to be agreed with the visiting co-ordinator.

No visiting is allowed for patients who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, except on compassionate grounds.

Partner arrangements in the maternity ward remain unchanged.

Deputy manager and operations manager for UHK, Damien Moyles says UHK understands this arrangement will make it difficult for some families, however, their priority is to continue to keep people safe.

The hospital is reminding the public that there are alternative means of keeping in contact.

An email address remains in place for patients to receive direct messages from family; correspondence can be emailed to [email protected]. Include the patient’s full name, ward name (if known) and the first line of the patient’s home address in the subject line.

Virtual visits are also taking place and the ward manager can arrange a video call for families.