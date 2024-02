A Kerry TD has welcomed the conviction of two people for an attack on Gardaí.

Sinn Fein spokesperson on Justice Pa Daly has welcomed the news that people have been jailed following a 2022 attack in Ballyfermot.

Deputy Daly said our Gardaí do brave work every day and deserve to go about their work safely.

He added the justice minister must ensure that communities can feel safe in Dublin and across the country.