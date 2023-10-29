Kerry TD slams government policing policy amid rising crime figures

A Kerry TD says rising crime figures shows the importance of ending the governments approach to policing and crime.

Pa Daly was reacting to CSO figures, which found nationally, the number of homicides, robberies and thefts increased significantly in the year, to the second quarter of 2023.

He says recruitment and retention of Gardaí must be prioritised - as stats show there are 13 thousand 892 gardaí employed across the State, down almost 500 since 2021.

The Sinn Féin TD says Fine Gael has been responsible for the Justice Department for 12 years – during this time, he claims their approach to policing has undermined confidence among the public.

Deputy Daly called for Garda Reserve regulations to be expedited and for critical courts resources to be delivered.