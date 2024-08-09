Advertisement
Kerry TD says those who took part in Belfast riots come to justice

Aug 9, 2024 08:06 By radiokerrynews
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD says those who took part in the Belfast riots come to justice.

Four men are due before Belfast Magistrates Court today charged in relation to recent public disorder.

It's unclear if people who travelled across the border during riots in the North took part in criminal behaviour.

However, Justice Minister Helen McEntee says gardai are working with the PSNI to identify if anyone who crossed from the Republic was involved.

Kerry TD and Sinn Fein Justice spokesperson Pa Daly says it's important those who took part in the riots come to justice:

