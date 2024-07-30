Deputy Pa Daly doesn't agree it's surprising Sinn Féin only selected one candidate to contest general election in Kerry

Sinn Féin deputy Pa Daly doesn't agree it's surprising that the party only selected one candidate to run in Kerry in the next general election.

Deputy Pa Daly was selected to contest the election at the Sinn Féin convention last night.

He was elected to the 33rd Dáil on the first count in 2020 after receiving almost 16,000 preference votes.

Deputy Daly says it’s debatable that Sinn Fein would have elected a second deputy in 2020, if it had run two candidates.

The Kerry TD says his party may add a second candidate to contest the next election, which it’s believed could be called in the autumn.

When asked if Sinn Féin might run Robert Brosnan, who made an historic breakthrough to be elected to Kerry County Council in the local election last month, Deputy Pa Daly had this response: