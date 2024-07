Sinn Féin in Kerry will hold their selection convention for the general election tonight.

The party’s sitting TD Pa Daly, who was elected to the 33rd Dáil in 2020, is expected to be selected to run for the party in the upcoming elections.

Sinn Féin accepted nominations for those interested in contesting the convention from July 18th to 25th.

Advertisement

The convention will take place at 8pm in the Kerins O'Rahilly’s clubhouse in Tralee.

A date for the general election has yet to be set.