Kerry TD says mental health bill being brought before cabinet is important step for CAMHS regulation

A Kerry TD says a Mental Health bill being brought before cabinet is an important step for CAMHS regulation.

Pa Daly was reacting as Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and Minister of State for Mental Health Mary Butler are expected to bring proposals to cabinet.

The proposed legislation would mean, if it comes into law, that for the first time, an independent regulator would monitor standards at community mental health centres, including CAMHS – Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

The Sinn Féin TD says whilst the proposal details need to be seen, he believes area, including the extension of the redress scheme must be addressed.

Deputy Daly believes the steps are promising but he says material improvements in the lives of those affected by the CAMHS scandal must also be made.