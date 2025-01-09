Advertisement
News

Kerry TD requests funding from Sports Minister for Tralee Complex

Jan 9, 2025 08:38 By radiokerrynews
The roof of the Tralee Sports Complex collapsed this morning, Image from Sinn Féin councillor Paul Daly.
Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says he’s requested the Minister for Sport Thomas Byrne, to make extra funding available to help repair Tralee Sports Complex.

Deputy Daly says the complex is vital for Kerry, and it’s vital facilities are open as soon as possible.

Speaking to Radio Kerry yesterday, Chair of the Tralee Sports and Leisure Centre Jim Finucane said assessments are being done to see if any part of the facility could reopen, such as the pools.

TD Pa Daly says there are areas such as the skate park, the pitches, and astroturf facilities which could be reopened.

He added facilities which can be open should be reopened as soon as possible.

