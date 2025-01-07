All steps are being taken to assess the full extent of damage done to the Tralee Sports and Leisure Centre after the roof collapsed yesterday morning.

It’s believed the weight of snow, which was resting on the roof of the sports hall section of the complex, is what caused the roof to collapse inwards onto the hall.

The facility, which has been running since 1977, is co-owned by the Kerry Education and Training Board and Kerry County Council.

Chair of the Kerry ETB, Jim Finucane, says their insurance company has been notified and they met with the insurer’s assessor, while an engineering consultant has been appointed.

He says the insurance claim will likely be significant, and all steps are being progressed to get an evaluation of damage caused.

The Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre in Oakpark received the approval of Tralee MD councillors in June last year, to proceed with a significant redevelopment.

This included the construction of a new, three-lane training pool and a new sports hall.

Jim Finucane says this is now an opportunity to possibly reconfigure plans and enhance the facility.