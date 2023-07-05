Kerry TD praises Radio Kerry for providing public service broadcasting

A Public Accounts Committee member isn’t surprised Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly agreed to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on the Media.

Speaking on Radio Kerry, Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin North West, Paul McAuliffe said his committee has made it known it has the power, and will be compelling witnesses to attend.

Meanwhile, Kerry Independent TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae both praised the work and role of Radio Kerry, when speaking last evening in the Dáil about the controversies at RTE.

Michael Healy-Rae noted how despite having to depend on advertising to fund the station, Radio Kerry has been providing public service broadcasting to the people of Kerry

