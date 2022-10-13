Advertisement
Kerry TD hits out at rumours claiming social accommodation is earmarked for Ukrainian refugees

Oct 13, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD hits out at rumours claiming social accommodation is earmarked for Ukrainian refugees
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD has hit out at false rumours that claim social accommodation being built in Kerry is being earmarked for Ukrainian refugees.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says Ireland’s homeless crisis isn’t the fault of refugees.

He says we haven’t been able to house our own people for years, as not enough effort was put into the issue:

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly is criticising the handling of accommodation for refugees and asylum seekers.

He was speaking following the U-turn on the decision to move 135 Ukrainians from Killarney to Westport yesterday.

Deputy Daly says there are 39 men sleeping on camp beds in a tent at Johnson Marina in Tralee.

He says there needs to be an overhaul of how accommodation is provided for asylum seekers and refugees, as some providers are only willing to take Ukrainians:

