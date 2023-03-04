Kerry TD continues to oversee patient transport to Belfast

A Kerry TD is warning people are losing their sight due to long optometry waiting lists.

Danny Healy Rae continues to oversee a bus service to and from Belfast for cataract patients.

Deputy Healy Rae's comments come after calls by Optometry Ireland for the HSE and Department of Health to engage with optometrists to make greater use of their capacity, to reduce for the lengthy waiting list.

Advertisement

The Independent TD, along with Cork South-West TD Michael Collins, have run the bus service to Kingsbridge Hospital in Belfast since 2017.

The next bus of patients is expected to travel this month.