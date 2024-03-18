Kerry TD completes six-day St. Patrick’s Day visit

A Kerry TD has completed a six-day visit to Scotland, Wales and England.

This was a part of the Government’s series of St. Patrick’s Day visits.

Minister for Education, Norma Foley marched in the London parade alongside Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

She addressed the Irish Festival at Trafalgar Square where up to 100,000 people attended the celebrations.

She also met with Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills of Scotland Jenny Gilruth, Welsh Minister for Education Jeremy Miles and Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham.