Kerry TD comments on long delays of Probate Office within High Court

A Kerry TD has commented on the long delays being experienced by users of the Probate Office within the High Court.

Sinn Fein spokesperson on Justice, Pa Daly said it is important the state gets the legalities involved correct, whilst also ensuring the process is as easy as possible for families and their legal representatives.

Deputy Daly said a recent parliamentary question, submitted by Darren O’Rourke, revealed that the waiting times for solicitor submitted applications are typically between 16-17 weeks.

He believe this needs to be examined by the court service and more staff located.