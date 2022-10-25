Kerry TD calls for halt in taking in Ukrainians until accommodation is available

A Kerry TD is calling for Ireland to stop taking in Ukrainian refugees until there is accommodation for them.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says the government is speaking out of both sides of its mouth, in telling Ukrainians they’re welcome, but there may not be beds available here.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth says it’s experiencing significant challenges in relation to increased arrivals of both Ukrainians and International Protection applicants.

Concerns have been raised in recent weeks that Killarney and other areas of Kerry do not have sufficient services to deal with an increase in population through Ukrainian refugees or asylum seekers.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, and the Killarney Immigrant Support Centre, also criticised the lack of communication from the Department about where it locates refugees.

In response, the Department told Radio Kerry News that the recently procured accommodation in Killarney is temporary emergency accommodation.

The Department says this has to be used, often at very short notice, and the emergency nature of the response means communications are not as comprehensive or early as it would like.

The Department says every effort is made to notify public representatives and state agencies in advance, and it appreciates this is difficult for stakeholders such as the HSE.

Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says we can’t house our own, and Killarney is in danger of losing its tourism product.