Kerry TD calling for investigation into fertiliser market

A Kerry TD is calling for a national and European investigation into fertiliser prices.

Danny Healy Rae is claiming this is the second year Irish farmers are having to pay exorbitant fertiliser prices.

He says some other European countries are paying 40% less than Irish farmers for the same product.

This is despite Ireland being a part of the European Common Market, meaning EU countries have even prices for goods and supplies.

The Independent TD is citing the lack of competition on the fertiliser market as a reason for the high prices.