A Kerry TD has branded An Bord Pleanála's decision not to grant planning to repair a busy bridge in South Kerry, because of risks to freshwater pearl mussels and bats, "ridiculous".

Kerry County Council applied for permission to repair Boston Bridge, which is also known as Gearha Bridge, because its poor condition pits it at risk of collapsing into the River Blackwater.

Freshwater Pearl Mussels, the Lesser Horseshoe Bat and the Daubenton’s Bat are all thought to be found in the environs of the bridge.

An Bord Pleanála was not satisfied that mitigation measures proposed by Kerry County Council were sufficient to protect the mussels and bats.

Deputy Danny Healy Rae says An Bord Pleanála's decision could put road users in danger:

The council proposed using a floating pontoon, scaffolding, sub-aqua equipment and other measures during the works to limit any harm.

The inspector said she was "not satisfied" that "all reasonable … doubt as to the effects of the project" was avoided.

Independent TD, Danny Healy-Rae says the council would not endanger wildlife: