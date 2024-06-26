An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission to repair a busy bridge in South Kerry because of risks to freshwater pearl mussels and bats.

Kerry County Council says the Boston Bridge, which is also known as the Gearha Bridge, needs to be fixed to stop it collapsing into the River Blackwater beneath.

The R568, which joins Moll's Gap to Sneem, crosses the River Blackwater roughly eleven kilometres northeast of the village at the Boston bridge.

Kerry County Council applied for permission to repair the bridge because it "is of critical importance to communities in South Kerry" as it is a main "access route to the Iveragh Peninsula".

It claims the project is needed "to safeguard the bridge" which is at risk of collapsing into the Blackwater River.

The council says tree roots have already caused de-stabilisation, resulting in one of the bridge's wing walls collapsing.

The Boston Bridge is in close proximity to the Kerry Blackwater River Special Area of Conservation, the Killarney National Park, Macgillycuddy’s Reeks and Caragh River Catchment SAC, the Kenmare River SAC and the Dromore Wood SAC.

Freshwater Pearl Mussels, the Lesser Horseshoe Bat and the Daubenton’s Bat are all present in its vicinity.

An Bord Pleanála was not satisfied that the assessments carried out and mitigation measures proposed by Kerry Council were detailed enough to neutralise the potential threats to the mussels and bats.

Kerry County Council says they have just "recently received the Inspector’s Report" and "are in the process of examining the report".