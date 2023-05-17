State to take steps to legally protect Killarney National Park as SAC

The state is to take steps to legally protect Killarney National Park, as a special area of conservation (SAC).

According to Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Kieran O’Donnell, orders will be put in place at the site in the coming weeks.

The information was provided in Seanad Éireann today, in response to a commencement matter, raised by Senator Victor Bayhan.

Special Areas of Conservation are designated areas for the protection of threatened and endangered habitats and species.

The European Commission has previously accused the Irish government of infringing environmental laws under the Habitats Directive.

Since 1997, 441 sites in Ireland have been proposed as SACs, however 40 of these sites, have yet to conclude the final step in the formal process.

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator Victor Boyhan, said these remaining sites, which include Killarney National Park and The Burren in Co Clare; are particularly important places that recognise sensitive habitats and support flora and fauna.

Senator Boyhan requested an update and timeline on progressing the areas as SACs.

Minister of State, Kieran O’Donnell, responded advising that the last step to designation of SACs is the making of a statutory instrument which is an order or rule.

He says that Killarney National Park has enjoyed the full protection afforded to all Natura 2000 sites for many years; and that the Department is fully committed to continuing the process, to ensure it will be fully compliant with the directives on birds and habitats.

Minister of State O’Donnell confirmed the orders will be in place in the coming weeks.