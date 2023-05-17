Advertisement
News

State to take steps to legally protect Killarney National Park as SAC

May 17, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
State to take steps to legally protect Killarney National Park as SAC State to take steps to legally protect Killarney National Park as SAC
The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is pleased to announce its latest strategic land acquisition at Derrycunnihy, Killarney, Co. Kerry. The acquisition consists of over 70 hectares at Derrycunnihy, a site completely surrounded by Killarney National Park lands. It is a hugely important addition to the Park as it is an area of high conservation and ecological value, and all of the lands are part of a European site of nature conservation, Macgillycuddy Reeks &amp; Killarney National Park SAC (site code 365). The habitat here consists of dry heath, oak woodlands, pockets of blanket bog and an oligotrophic lake, a true reflection of what lands in a National Park should be. These lands are close to Derrycunnihy church, an important architectural feature within Killarney National Park. This iconic structure, one of the most beautifully situated, scenic churches in Ireland has recently undergone conservation works and is home to a number of protected species including the lesser horseshoe bat. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PICS/ISSUED FOR NPWS***
Share this article

The state is to take steps to legally protect Killarney National Park, as a special area of conservation (SAC).

According to Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Kieran O’Donnell, orders will be put in place at the site in the coming weeks.

The information was provided in Seanad Éireann today, in response to a commencement matter, raised by Senator Victor Bayhan.

Advertisement

Special Areas of Conservation are designated areas for the protection of threatened and endangered habitats and species.

The European Commission has previously accused the Irish government of infringing environmental laws under the Habitats Directive.

Since 1997, 441 sites in Ireland have been proposed as SACs, however 40 of these sites, have yet to conclude the final step in the formal process.

Advertisement

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator Victor Boyhan, said these remaining sites, which include Killarney National Park and The Burren in Co Clare; are particularly important places that recognise sensitive habitats and support flora and fauna.

Senator Boyhan requested an update and timeline on progressing the areas as SACs.

Minister of State, Kieran O’Donnell, responded advising that the last step to designation of SACs is the making of a statutory instrument which is an order or rule.

Advertisement

He says that Killarney National Park has enjoyed the full protection afforded to all Natura 2000 sites for many years; and that the Department is fully committed to continuing the process, to ensure it will be fully compliant with the directives on birds and habitats.

Minister of State O’Donnell confirmed the orders will be in place in the coming weeks.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus