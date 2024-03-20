Kerry TD and chair of assisted dying committee rejects views he undermined report

Kerry TD and chair of the assisted dying committee Deputy Michael Healy-Rae rejects the view that he undermined the committee’s report by voting against its recommendations.

The final report on proposed assisted dying laws is set to be published this afternoon, however, it’s creating divisions among the committee overseeing it.

It's understood the recommendations for assisted dying in strict circumstances is causing divisions among the committee.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy and Independent Senator Rónán Mullen are against the report’s recommendation.

They’ll publish a minority report later today.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae chairs the committee and Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell has accused the Kerry TD of undermining the report and claimed his position is now untenable.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he has done nothing wrong and is only expressing his own personal views, after listening to all sides.

He rejects that he undermined the report and that he his role as the chair is untenable: