Mother of Tralee teenager who died from cancer speaks out against assisted dying at Oireachtas Committee

The mother of a Tralee teenager who died from cancer has spoken out against any potential bill on assisted dying at an Oireachtas Committee this morning.

Elma Walsh’s son, Donal, died at the age of 16 in 2013 after a battle with cancer.

Donal rose to national prominence for his activism in suicide prevention while he fought terminal illness as a teenager, and his parents founded the Donal Walsh Foundation to continue that work since.

Elma Walsh spoke at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Assisted Dying this morning as a witness on the topic of end-of-life care.

She says that she’s concerned the value of life would be diminished if a bill is introduced legalising assisted dying in any form.

Elma Walsh believes that introducing assisted dying would also contravene Donal’s message against suicide.