Kerry students representing county in Student Enterprise National Finals

May 9, 2024 09:25 By radiokerrynews
Students from three Kerry schools are taking part in the Student Enterprise National Finals today.

The competition aims to bring a taste of real-life business into the classroom.

CBS The Green’s business The Boot Clinic, which restores old football boots, will represent Kerry in the senior category.

Léine Lúfar, which are shirts with magnetic buttons, set up by students from Castleisland Community College will represent the county in the intermediate category.

Carry Camán, a hi-vis hurley and sliotar holder, created by Presentation Secondary School Castleisland students will take part in the junior category.

The national finals are taking place in Mullingar.

The Boot Clinic:

https://www.radiokerry.ie/podcasts/in-business/the-boot-clinic-march-28th-2024-376712?utm_campaign=web&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=web&fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR2oWCGj1xctGGtbRqoSttg0JM1VMBFGkc4zyAPIKn2u8DT4ZEpZxPv6rzE_aem_AVv-TWKdlYNi9pmRJmbCRen2B3JqlwKVciFxeiOQXTqupmRY4Hdu4j1-e-dknzm88kJZcdvCCMSY8hrOAxbjpeH_

Carry Camán:

https://www.radiokerry.ie/podcasts/in-business/carry-caman-march-21st-2024-375894?utm_campaign=web&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=web&fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR33QA0HqmYOlRbMr3TOWbRuXXmDX-fgSpDPfOkT6F1YZ1p2JWiXiUWF3NY_aem_AVsyLkbhFuJFokD770-vWFFPzgBpCERZ1Mvv2juPbxUmm7lqvkLvCJMWuix8t3AZQLwxKZBgHC5Bm5_fEFIAz3BX

Léine Lufar:

https://www.radiokerry.ie/podcasts/in-business/leine-lufar-april-4th-2024-377586?utm_campaign=web&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=web&fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR0c38kqosWu-cRC6wqav7HrAareUie2J9rqaR9H-xY56JI-lkViE55n4-E_aem_AVu1Uz8-tR1T-13sdDbFT6DM5v-78GSvdwAgbZiU-GDefuE-WuFqdD1rEND3UqJMLMDZB1KIPOew1kt6EKlqlyDL

Student Enterprise logo

