Kerry sports clubs can benefit from Sports Energy Support Scheme

Nov 23, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry sports clubs can benefit from Sports Energy Support Scheme
Sports clubs in Kerry who're experiencing rising energy costs can apply to the new €35 million Sports Energy Support Scheme.

The fund was established to support National Governing Bodies of Sport and their affiliated clubs in dealing with their rising energy costs.

Clubs can get more information on the scheme from their relevant governing body.

The closing date for applications is November 25th.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the introduction of the fund.

 

