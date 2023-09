Small businesses in Kerry are being urged to enter a programme for a chance to win a €10,000 bursary.

Three Ireland has launched the 2023 Grants for Small Businesses programme, which provides SMEs with a cash prize, technology, and mentoring.

Last year, Kerry an artisan ice cream company, Muckross Creamery, was one of 10 winners.

The closing date for applications is October 2nd.

People can apply here - https://www.three.ie/business/sme-grants.html