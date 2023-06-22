Advertisement
Kerry scholar receives prestigious academic award

Jun 22, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry scholar receives prestigious academic award Kerry scholar receives prestigious academic award
Photo: Dr Brian Hand LinkedIn
A Kerry scholar has been awarded a prestigious academic accolade.

Dr Brian Hand, from Blackwater, Killarney, has received a Fulbright Award; this programme selects outstanding candidates from Ireland to study and work with US institutions.

Dr Hand is a lecturer in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Munster Technological University in Cork.

He was awarded a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from MTU for his research on offshore wind turbines (H-type VAWT - vertical axis small wind turbines).

As a Fulbright-EPA Scholar, Dr Hand will travel to the prestigious Stanford University in California.

