Kerry retains spot on Global Destination Sustainability Index among growing competition

Oct 13, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry retains spot on Global Destination Sustainability Index among growing competition
The number of destinations vying for a place on the Global Destination Sustainability Index has increased.

Kerry has recently been ranked at number 19 on the list.

The Global Destination Sustainability Index is a performance improvement programme to make the business and leisure tourism industries more sustainable.

Kerry has been number 13 the past two years, and has been in the top 20 for the past five years.

Manager of Kerry Convention Bureau, Becky Hargrove, says more and more places are competing for the ranking as it procures business tourism; it’s very important.

She says, it's a hard-earned place, and if a destination isn’t in the ranking, it won’t be considered.

