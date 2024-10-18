Advertisement
Kerry retained place in Global Destination Sustainability Index

Oct 18, 2024 17:30 By radiokerrynews
Kerry retained place in Global Destination Sustainability Index
Kerry has retained its place in the Global Destination Sustainability Index (GDS-Index) Top 20 for the sixth year in a row.

The county is placed at number 19 out of 99 international destinations.

The Global Destination Sustainability Index is a performance improvement programme to make the business and leisure tourism industries more sustainable.

Kerry scored 77% for its sustainability performance.

The Kerry Convention Bureau promotes the county to visitors and those seeking to relocate.

The bureau says it’s inspired and proud to retain its place in the global index.

