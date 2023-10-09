Advertisement
News

Kerry ranks 19th in global index for sustainable practices in business and tourism

Oct 9, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Kerry ranks 19th in global index for sustainable practices in business and tourism
Share this article

Kerry has retained its place in the Global Destination Sustainability Index (GDS-Index) Top 20 for the fifth consecutive year.

The county is placed at number 19 out of 100 international destinations.

The Global Destination Sustainability Index is a performance improvement programme to make the business and leisure tourism industries more sustainable.

Advertisement

Judges say Kerry is committed to keeping it green, putting a focus on protecting the environment and developing a green economy.

This year, 100 destinations were benchmarked, including 42 new entrants, compared to only 63 destinations in 2022.

Kerry scored over 80% for its sustainability performance.

Advertisement

The Kerry Convention Bureau promotes the county to visitors and those seeking to relocate.

Kerry Convention Bureau Manager, Becky Hargrove says they are so proud that the county retained its place in this global top 20 index and its position as Ireland’s leading Sustainable Tourism destination.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Councillor says a number of factors must be explored to make Irish roads safer
Advertisement
Kerry business owner predicts business closures as a result of minimum wage increase
Kerry's largest NCT centre opens in Castleisland
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry's largest NCT centre opens in Castleisland
Councillor says a number of factors must be explored to make Irish roads safer
Blackburn's Szmodics called up to Republic of Ireland squad
Killarney CCTV project progressing says council
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus