Kerry ranks 19th in global index for sustainable practices in business and tourism

Kerry has retained its place in the Global Destination Sustainability Index (GDS-Index) Top 20 for the fifth consecutive year.

The county is placed at number 19 out of 100 international destinations.

The Global Destination Sustainability Index is a performance improvement programme to make the business and leisure tourism industries more sustainable.

Judges say Kerry is committed to keeping it green, putting a focus on protecting the environment and developing a green economy.

This year, 100 destinations were benchmarked, including 42 new entrants, compared to only 63 destinations in 2022.

Kerry scored over 80% for its sustainability performance.

The Kerry Convention Bureau promotes the county to visitors and those seeking to relocate.

Kerry Convention Bureau Manager, Becky Hargrove says they are so proud that the county retained its place in this global top 20 index and its position as Ireland’s leading Sustainable Tourism destination.