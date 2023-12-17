Kerry residential centre receives positive HIQA report

A Tralee residential centre has received a positive report from the Health Inspection and Quality Authority.

Boulia Accommodation Service provides for four male residents with intellectual disabilities, autism, mental health needs and epilepsy.

HIQA carried out an announced inspection on August 22nd 2023.

Advertisement

Inspectors found the centre was fully compliant across 16 areas of the Health Act 2007, and substantially compliant across five.

It was noted the residents had a good quality of life in which their independence was supported.