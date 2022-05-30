Kerry researcher wins MTU Commercial Invention of the Year

Advertisement
May 30, 2022 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry based researcher, Dr Joanna Tierney from the Dept of Biological and Pharmaceutical Sciences and Shannon ABC, Munster Technology University (MTU) Kerry Campus was presented with the MTU Commercial Invention of Year 2021 at this year's virtual ceremony. The MTU Invention of the Year awards is an annual event that takes place as part of Innovation and Enterprise month at MTU. The awards recognise and acknowledge the work and effort that staff have put into their invention declarations during 2021 and to encourage researchers to engage in the research commercialisation process. MTU researchers submitted 20 invention disclosure forms (IDFs) to the Innovation and Enterprise Office during this time period. The IDFs were judged by an external panel - Dr Declan Weldon, Director of Innovation and Engagement from University of Glasgow and Dr Paul Dillon, Director of Technology Transfer Office, from University of Limerick. Each submission was judged based on several criteria: scientific merit, innovative factor, development stage, potential benefit to society, marketabi
A Kerry-based researcher has been awarded MTU’s Commercial Invention of the Year.

Dr Joanna Tierney, from the Department of Biological and Pharmaceutical Sciences at Munster Technology University, was presented with the award for her work in providing alternative treatment for a disease found in poultry.

Coccidiosis is caused by parasites and presents in poultry under four weeks old in animal farming.

Dr Tierney’s invention employs natural, anti-parasitic and anti-oxidant alternatives to treat the animal disease.

The annual MTU Invention of the Year awards ceremony recognises and acknowledges the work of staff throughout the year.

 

