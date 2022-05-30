Kerry researcher wins MTU Commercial Invention of the Year

A Kerry-based researcher has been awarded MTU’s Commercial Invention of the Year.

Dr Joanna Tierney, from the Department of Biological and Pharmaceutical Sciences at Munster Technology University, was presented with the award for her work in providing alternative treatment for a disease found in poultry.

Coccidiosis is caused by parasites and presents in poultry under four weeks old in animal farming.

Dr Tierney’s invention employs natural, anti-parasitic and anti-oxidant alternatives to treat the animal disease.

The annual MTU Invention of the Year awards ceremony recognises and acknowledges the work of staff throughout the year.